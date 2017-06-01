Forget what he did to JOHO, UHURU vows to ‘kill’ KHALWALE for insulting him - He will regret it

The Kenyan DAILY POST 18:38

Saturday June 17, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has turned his guns on Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, for insulting him every time he gets a chance.


Speaking during a Jubilee campaign tour of Kakamega County, Uhuru accused Khalwale of disrespecting him and the Presidency but not anymore.

He vowed to teach him a lesson never to mess with the big boys.

He said he will punish Khalwale like he..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno