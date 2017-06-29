Forget WAVINYA NDETI, MILLIE ODHIAMBO takes the blonde moment trophy hands down (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - Machakos gubernatorial aspirant, Wavinya Ndeti, recently murdered Kiswahili when she said the now infamous ‘’Ýaliyo ndwele sipite’ but it seems she is not alone.





Nyali Parliamentary aspirant, Millicent Odhiambo, has sent social media into a frenzy when she said ‘politics is not like a football contest between Arsenal and Manhattan’





Her football analogy elicited hilarious reactions on social media because there is no such team as Manhattan. Probably she meant Man United.





Watch the video below.



