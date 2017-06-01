Fireworks as RAILA goes back to Kajiado after last week’s incitement and received like hero - UHURU in tears

Tuesday June 20, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has returned to Kajiado County barely a week after its leader, Raila Odinga, caused a stir when he allegedly incited the Maasai community to not to sell their land to ‘outsiders’.





Raila’s return to Kajiado comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee intensified efforts to have him arrested and prosecuted for hate speech and incitement.





The former PM has..



