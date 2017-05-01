Field Collections Agent Job in Kenya

Field Collections Agent Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 14:30
Position: Field Collections Agent
About Malaika Africa: Malaika Africa is a mobile technology and data science company that is changing the way credit scoring and financial services work around the world.
About Malaika Africa: Malaika Africa is a mobile technology and data science company that is changing the way credit scoring and financial services work around the world.
The system enables lenders to lend to borrowers through a mobile platform.
We are looking for a detail-oriented and dynamic field collections agent with experience working in a rapidly growing, hands-on, start-up environment.
This position requires excellent communication, an ability to think critically and creatively, attention to detail and a team-oriented attitude.
Responsibilities
Responsibilities
- Ensure all PTP’s
information to be captured accurately for follow up
- Contact defaulting
customers either by calling and or visiting them with an aim of
negotiating a settlement of the arrears
- Ensure allocated
accounts are monitored on a daily basis and appropriate actions taken to
ensure that the collection portfolio remains within accepted limits
through the application of sound credit judgment within policy guidelines.
- Investigate and
resolve any customer queries and complaints through verbal or written
correspondence in line with Malaika Africa’s policies.
- Achieve the monthly
collection targets.
- Identify and
escalate deceased or disabled customers to collections management for
review or collection termination.
- Perform field visits
and submit reports/action plans to recover debt.
- Work closely with
the agents on their bad debt portfolio
Other duties include:
- Conduct field visit
assessment before visiting the market areas.
- Manage relationships
with local authorities and security officers
- Plan and organize
field collection drives across all agent locations/ markets.
- Flag problematic
customers to be forwarded to the external debt collectors for action
Requirements:
- 2 years’ work
experience in debt collection
- Experience in a
microfinance, bank or any financial institution
- A good level of
general education- Diploma or degree
- Computer literacy
- Education background
in sales/Marketing
Key Competencies
1. Customer Handling
a. Sales and Business Development
b. Enforcement of contract and repayment obligations
b. Enforcement of contract and repayment obligations
2. Administrative Support
a. General support to all tasks
b. Communications
c. Small business operations
d. Information Collection
Personal Attributes
b. Communications
c. Small business operations
d. Information Collection
Personal Attributes
- Integrity and
ability to work in consumer finance
- High Motivation
- Self
starter-functional problem solver
- Process discipline-
Ability to follow standard operating processes
We strongly believe that inclusion fosters innovation and we’re proud to have a diverse team with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.
We focus on hiring talented people regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
Please apply by sending your cover letter and resume to hr@malaika-africa.co.ke
Please apply by sending your cover letter and resume to hr@malaika-africa.co.ke