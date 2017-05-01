Field Collections Agent Job in Kenya

Position: Field Collections Agent



About Malaika Africa: Malaika Africa is a mobile technology and data science company that is changing the way credit scoring and financial services work around the world.





The system enables lenders to lend to borrowers through a mobile platform.





We are looking for a detail-oriented and dynamic field collections agent with experience working in a rapidly growing, hands-on, start-up environment.





This position requires excellent communication, an ability to think critically and creatively, attention to detail and a team-oriented attitude.



Responsibilities

Ensure all PTP’s information to be captured accurately for follow up

Contact defaulting customers either by calling and or visiting them with an aim of negotiating a settlement of the arrears

Ensure allocated accounts are monitored on a daily basis and appropriate actions taken to ensure that the collection portfolio remains within accepted limits through the application of sound credit judgment within policy guidelines.

Investigate and resolve any customer queries and complaints through verbal or written correspondence in line with Malaika Africa’s policies.

Achieve the monthly collection targets.

Identify and escalate deceased or disabled customers to collections management for review or collection termination.

Perform field visits and submit reports/action plans to recover debt.

Work closely with the agents on their bad debt portfolio

Other duties include:

Conduct field visit assessment before visiting the market areas.

Manage relationships with local authorities and security officers

Plan and organize field collection drives across all agent locations/ markets.

Flag problematic customers to be forwarded to the external debt collectors for action

Requirements:

2 years’ work experience in debt collection

Experience in a microfinance, bank or any financial institution

A good level of general education- Diploma or degree

Computer literacy

Education background in sales/Marketing

Key Competencies



1. Customer Handling



a. Sales and Business Development

b. Enforcement of contract and repayment obligations



2. Administrative Support



a. General support to all tasks

b. Communications

c. Small business operations

d. Information Collection



Personal Attributes

Integrity and ability to work in consumer finance

High Motivation

Self starter-functional problem solver

Process discipline- Ability to follow standard operating processes

We strongly believe that inclusion fosters innovation and we’re proud to have a diverse team with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.