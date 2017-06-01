Field Census Takers Jobs in Kenya

Field Census Takers Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 17:42
Our client, a research firm based in Nairobi is looking to hire auditors to work as Field Census Takers in different towns within the regions in Kenya
Duties and Responsibilities
- Chart out plans to visit the specified area of interest
- Explain the objectives of surveys and their procedures to people
who are to be interviewed
- Interpret interview questions to assist people in understanding
- Identify and report any issues that may arise while attempting to
obtain valid data
- Compile reports of information derived from census activities
- Ensure that supervisor is kept abreast of completed assignments and
progress
- Assist the respondents in understanding the questions
Education and skills
- Diploma/Certificate in any field.
- Fluent in English, Kiswahili and one local language
- The individual should be based in that particular town in the
region for familiarity with the location
- Should be keen to details
- Should have a good performance record from previously handled
tasks,
- Should be good at public relations to communicate with people at
large and experience in any field work
- Related tasks would be an added advantage.
Follow the link below to apply:
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.