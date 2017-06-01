Field Census Takers Jobs in Kenya

Our client, a research firm based in Nairobi is looking to hire auditors to work as Field Census Takers in different towns within the regions in Kenya

Duties and Responsibilities
  • Chart out plans to visit the specified area of interest
  • Explain the objectives of surveys and their procedures to people who are to be interviewed
  • Interpret interview questions to assist people in understanding
  • Identify and report any issues that may arise while attempting to obtain valid data
  • Compile reports of information derived from census activities
  • Ensure that supervisor is kept abreast of completed assignments and progress
  • Assist the respondents in understanding the questions
Education and skills

  • Diploma/Certificate in any field.
  • Fluent in English, Kiswahili and one local language
  • The individual should be based in that particular town in the region for familiarity with the location
  • Should be keen to details
  • Should have a good performance record from previously handled tasks,
  • Should be good at public relations to communicate with people at large and experience in any field work
  • Related tasks would be an added advantage.
Follow the link below to apply:
 
http://flexi-personnel.jb.skillsmapafrica.com/

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

   

