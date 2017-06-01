Ex-President DANIEL arap MOI resurfaces and says this about the August polls and UHURU loves it

Thursday June 15, 2017 - Retired President Daniel Arap Moi has called on Kenyans and politicians to maintain peace during the campaigns and election period.





In a speech read by his son, Gideon Moi, during the official groundbreaking ceremony of Kabarak Teaching Research and Referral Mission Hospital yesterday, Moi begged President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and all other politicians to conduct their campaigns peacefully for the sake of the country.





He cautioned politicians against...



