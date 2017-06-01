Ex-MP shames UHURU as he donates his land to squatters free of charge! Asks UHURU to do so too

Monday June 12, 2017 - Former Taveta MP, Basil Criticos, has donated over 1,000 acres of land to settle more than 3, 500 squatters.





Speaking yesterday, Criticos, who also served as an Assistant Minister some time back, said his land would settle squatters in Eldoro, Kimorigo, Python Hills and Mrabani among other areas.





He also announced that he would contest for the Taveta Parliamentary seat as an Independent candidate and...



