Even LUOs are tired with RAILA ODINGA! See what they did to him in Siaya on Sunday when he did this

The Kenyan DAILY POST 07:51

Monday June 5, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was almost beaten in Luo Nyanza on Sunday for supporting Siaya Governor, Cornel Rasanga’s re-election bid.


The incident happened after Raila, who was accompanied by his running-mate, Kalonzo Musyoka, started campaigning for Rasanga who rigged the ODM party nominations.

Raila asked youths to use the six-piece voting pattern during the elections but they...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno