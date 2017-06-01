Even if votes are announced at Opoda Farm in Bondo, RAILA cannot beat UHURU - ROBERT ALAI says.Politics 18:22
Renowned blogger, Robert Alai, mocked National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders after the Court of Appeal upheld a decision of a lower court on the announcement of presidential results.
In a three judge bench ruling, the Judges declared that presidential results should be declared at the Constituency level.
This was a big win to NASA leader, Raila Odinga, since he was among those supporting the High Court ruling when the..
