Even the Chinese admit Kenyans were ripped off in the construction of the SGR (LOOK)

Monday, June 5, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta officially launched phase 1 of the Standard Gauge Railway dubbed ‘Madaraka Express’ last Thursday.





The mega project is reported to have cost a staggering Sh320 billion loan from China.





This amount has however raised eye brows with some countries like Ethiopia building a modern electric railway at a cheaper cost than Kenya.





The Government has tried to break down this figure but most Kenyans feel that the cost was inflated by the infamous cartels who pocketed billions.





It appears even Chinese nationals are wondering how this figure was…



