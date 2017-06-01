Even the Catholic Church is now tired of UHURU and supports RAILA on this, tells IEBC to cancel tender

Wednesday June 21, 2017 - The Catholic Church has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct free and fair elections in August.





In a pastoral letter titled ‘Peaceful and Credible Elections for Leaders of Integrity’, the Catholic Bishops in Kenya urged the electoral body to resolve the issue of the ballot tender amicably to the satisfaction of both Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) and Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee among other players.





The Bishops told the..



