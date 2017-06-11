Emotional moment as the three murdered sons of Eldoret politician are buried in Kisii (PHOTOs)

Sunday, June 11, 2017- Emotions ran high on Friday during the burial of the three sons of an Eldoret politician who went missing for days and were later found dead with their bodies dumped in a River.





The three boys identified as Clifford Nyambane 7, Dan Nyamweya 5, and Glen Ongagi 3 were laid to rest in Nyacheki, Kisii County.





The father, James Magara, an aspiring MCA in Kapsoya ward in Eldoret called on police to e xpedite investigations and make sure justice is served.





“I am unable to control my tears because of the violent killing of the children. I urge the investigators to move with speed and unearth the motive behind the saddening incident that has robbed the family of three innocent children,” the inconsolable father said.





Police have identified the children’s uncle, Enock Onsase, who was the last person to be seen with the kids before they went missing as main suspect and he's being held by police helping with the investigation.



See photos below.