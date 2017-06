Emotional moment as the three murdered sons of Eldoret politician are buried in Kisii (PHOTOs)

Emotions ran high on Friday during the burial ofthe three sons of an Eldoret politician who went missing for days and were later found dead with their bodies dumped in a River.

The three boys identified as Clifford Nyambane 7, Dan Nyamweya 5, and Glen Ongagi 3 were laid to rest in Nyacheki, Kisii County.

The father, James Magara, an aspiring MCA in Kapsoya ward in Eldoret called on police to e

xpedite

investigations and make sure justice is served.