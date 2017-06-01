Elect UHURU/ RUTO because if they win, RAILA will be killed! MOSES KURIA says in KIKUYU language (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Friday, June 9, 2017 - Controversial Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, made some shocking remarks during a campaign trail for President Uhuru Kenyatta in Murang’a

While speaking in his favourite native Gikuyu language, Kuria narrated how he had had a ‘chat with God’ who had agreed to eliminate NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, if President Uhuru beats him in the August poll.

“I pray and made a deal with God that if we..

