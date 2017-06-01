Elect UHURU/ RUTO because if they win, RAILA will be killed! MOSES KURIA says in KIKUYU language (VIDEO)00:00
..win this election, God will kill Raila.”
“Let’s win and let God do rest”
Kuria has in the past made hate remarks but has always gotten away with it due to the inefficiency of the Kaparo-led National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC)
Watch the video below.
Moses Kuria in Muranga: I pray and made a deal with God that if we win this election, God will kill Raila. Lets win and let God do rest pic.twitter.com/af5ReMs3b4— Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) June 9, 2017
