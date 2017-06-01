DUALE ni mikebe ya blue-band, nitapambana na wewe - BABU OWINO says (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 07 June 2017 - Embakasi East MP aspirant, Babu Owino, insulted Majority Leader Aden Duale and described him as a useless tin of blue-band.





Fiery Babu was speaking in Machakos during the NASA rally where he warned the Jubilee Government against rigging.





The youthful and loud-mouthed politician said that this time round, NASA won’t accept any monkey business.





Listen to this video.



