Drunk Kayole matatu conductor beaten like a burukenge by his Boss , He was drunk at 9 AM(VIDEO).

Sunday, June 11, 2017-A drunk Kayole matatu conductor was caught on camera being beaten like a baby by a Sacco manager.

The conductor who works for Forward Travellers Sacco was totally drunk while clad in the Sacco’s uniform.

The Sacco manager beat him like a burukenge infront of a crowd that cheered him on as he taught the drunk matatu conductor a lesson he will never forget.



Watch video.

