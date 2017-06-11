Drunk Kayole matatu conductor beaten like a burukenge by his Boss , He was drunk at 9 AM(VIDEO).

Sunday, June 11, 2017 -A drunk Kayole matatu conductor was caught on camera being beaten like a baby by a Sacco manager.





The conductor who works for Forward Travellers Sacco was totally drunk while clad in the Sacco’s uniform.





The Sacco manager beat him like a burukenge infront of a crowd that cheered him on as he taught the drunk matatu conductor a lesson he will never forget.



