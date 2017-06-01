DRAMA as KIDERO assaults Jubilee pointman in Kibera in broad-daylight, SHEBESH style!

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 18:05

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, is being investigated by police after he assaulted Brian Itenya, who heads Jubilee’s campaigns in the sprawling slums.

The incident happened when Kidero was dishing out money to Kibera residents after holding roadside rallies in the area to hunt for votes.

Brian had also lined up to receive money from Kidero.

When Kidero reached where Brian was, he slapped him and..

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno