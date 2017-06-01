DRAMA as Corrupt traffic cops fight with EACC officers after they were busted collecting bribes (PHOTOs)

Monday, 12 June 2017 - There was drama after two corrupt traffic cops were arrested by anti-corruption detectives in Nyeri.’





The two cops have been collecting bribes from motorists along Othaya-Nyeri Road.





The EACC detectives busted the rogue cops busy collecting bribes after cries from motorists.





One of the detectives in civilian clothes was injured after his finger was bitten during the commotion while trying to arrest the two cops.





He was taken to a nearby health facility for treatment.





They were over-powered and arrested.





Here is a video of the incident.



