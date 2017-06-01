Don’t waste your votes on RAILA ODINGA, he wants you to remain poor forever - RUTO tells LUHYAs

Wednesday June 7, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto started his tour of Western Kenya with a clarion call on residents to re-elect the Jubilee administration for real transformation in the region.





Speaking at Lumakanda Grounds in Lugari, Ruto urged Luhyas not to waste their votes on Raila Odinga and NASA.





Instead, he told them to re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he said has the..



