Don’t waste your votes by casting them for RAILA, he will lose to UHURU – MUNG’ARO tells Kilifi.Politics 18:05
Saturday June 17, 2017 - Kilifi County gubernatorial hopeful, Gideon Mung’aro, has urged Kilifi electorate not to waste their votes by electing the NASA Government in August.
Speaking while campaigning in Kilifi County on Friday, Mung’aro who is also the Kilifi North MP urged Kilifi youths to be careful when casting their ballots during the August 8th polls.
Mung'aro said time has come for...
Page 1 2