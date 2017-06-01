Disturbing CCTV footage of daring Bank robbery in broad daylight! VIDEO

Thursday, June 8, 2017 - The footage of a daring bank robbery that took place in Nigeria in February that left 5 people dead and several injured, has been released. .

The robbers had trailed a customer who came in to deposit a huge sum of money to the Zenith bank.


Out of the five people who lost their lives, one was of the robbers, 3 bank security agents and the customer who was trailed to the bank, seven other people were injured in the crossfire.

