Disaster looms as UHURU is set to declare himself President automatically if RAILA successfully delays elections
Friday June 16, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee has said it will not accept any postponement of the August 8th General Election.
Speaking on Thursday at a campaign rally in Kericho, Uhuru accused NASA Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, of doing everything to ensure the polls are not held in August.
The President also accused Raila of planning to force a coalition between..
