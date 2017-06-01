Did you see UHURU/ RUTO’s manifesto launch in Kasarani? It was like a funeral – KALUMA says.

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - Homa Bay MP, Peter Kaluma, has said the Jubilee Party manifesto launch at Kasarani on Monday was dull and looked like a funeral where they were mourning for the dead.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, Kaluma said that the event was sombre and lacked pomp and colour typical of Jubilee events.





However, Kaluma was quick to 'forgive' Jubilee for the 'dull' event saying that he..



