DIAMOND embarrasses ZARI and confirms their much hyped LOVE affair is over

Monday, 12 June 2017 - A few days ago, Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, declared that he is single after their hyped affair with Zari hit a snag.

Many people took it as a joke but Diamond has confirmed all is not well.

He shared a photo of Zari and a man having some nice time and then said he is done with relationships.


“The reason why sometimes I prefer being a player than a committed loyal man.” 

Diamond posted on his Instagram page and then shared a photo of Zari with another man.

Zari is in South Africa looking after...

