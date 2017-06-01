DIAMOND confirms his marriage with ZARI is on the rocks, She is a gold-digger.

Friday, 09 June 2017 - The much hyped marriage between Diamond and Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, is on the rocks.





Things started getting messy after Zari’s ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga died.





Zari has been up and down chasing after Ivan’s wealth and she has no time for her husband, Diamond.





Diamond’s mother is currently looking after his kids (his little daughter and 5 month old son).





Zari is currently in South Africa chasing after late Ivan’s wealth.





She is staying in the late Ivan’s house.





Diamond has been posting cryptic messages proving that all is not well.





In one of his posts, he claims it’s very hard to..



