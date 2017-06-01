Desperation or what? UHURU launches alcohol plant in State House to counter RAILA’s NASA manifesto

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - In a bid to create more jobs for the jobless Kenyan youth and show that he is determined to grow the economy by double digits, President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed that the East African Breweries (EABL) plans to establish a sh15 billion new brewery plant in Kisumu.





Speaking during the launch of the multi-billion project at State House in Nairobi, Uhuru said the brewery in Kisumu will serve all the Counties in Nyanza and Western Kenya.





He noted the new brewery will..



