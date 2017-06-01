CRAZY! This guy has a rare talent - That of painting portraits with his P£N!$ (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 11:54
Friday, June 9, 2017 - Just when you thought you have seen it all, you come across this unbelievable artist who makes masterpieces using his d***.
The crazy guy blew judges and the audience away when he showed up for a talent show and came up with an amazing portrait.
No one is quite sure how he does it but the end result is incredible.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.