Confidential Release! ALFRED MUTUA maintains lead in hotly contested Machakos Governor Seat contest

…majority of current elected members of National Assembly would regain their seats.





Mavoko Sub-county: Patrick Makau Kingola of WDMK stands at 38.4%, Kalembe Ndile of Jubilee at 25% and Philip Kilonzo of MCC at 21 %. All other contestants share the rest.





Kangundo Sub-county: Three candidates are popular in Kangundo led by Fabian Muli of Muungano party with 30.8%, followed Titus Nzeki Mativo of MCC with 27.3%, then Rose Wambua of Jubilee party with 19.5% and Kyengo Maweu of WDMK at 14.4%. Other candidates’ popularity are below 10%.





Kathiani Sub-county: Robert Mbui of WDMK stands unopposed at 75.2% with Franklin Makola of MCC at 22%. Others are below 10%.





Machakos Town Sub-County: Munyaka Victor of Jubilee and Mutisya Urbanus of WDMK are the two popular candidate in Machakos Town. Munyaka leads with 38.7% while Mutisya follows with 35%. New entrant Eng. Kiilu Joel of MCC is at 19.5%. Other candidates' popularity are below 10%.





Masinga Sub-county: In Masinga, Benson Itwiku Mbai of JP leads with 39.4% followed by Mwalyo Mbithi of WDMK at 36.8%. Other contestants’ popularity is shared with none above 10%.





Matungulu Sub-county: In Matungulu, Mule Stephen Mutinda of WDMK leads slightly at 37% followed by Nginga Daniel of MCC at 35.8% and Musau Thomas Malinda of Jubilee Party at 15.3% with the rest virtually undecided.





Mwala Sub-County: MCC candidate Musau Vincent is the most popular candidate with 51.4% followed by WDMK candidate Muoki Daniel with 37.9%. There is also high percentage of those who are undecided.





Yatta Sub-county: Charles Kilonzo, an independent candidate, leads with 22.7% followed by James Mutiso of WDMK at 20.4%. Incumbent Francis Mwangangi of CCU is at 16.6%. Yatta stands out with the highest number of MP competitors.





Senator:





Jackson Kala Musyoka of WDMK is the most preferred for the position of senate (22.3%) followed by Katuku John Mutua of PTP (19.2%), Carlos Henry Kioko of MCC at (17.8% ) and Boniface Mutinda Kabaka of CCU (15.5%). Other competitors were below 10%. Others (1.4%) includes current Senator Johnstonne Muthama. Of importance is the high number (13.8%) who are undecided on who to vote for.





Women Representative:





Kamene Joyce of WDMK is the most preferred candidate with 32.1%. Muthama Agnes of JP is at 22%. Mutinda Francisca of MCC is at 19.8% and incumbent Susan Musyoka who is running as an independent is at 11.7%. A large number of voters are still undecided.





Popular political party:





The most popular political party in Machakos county is WIPER (37.1%) followed by MCC (23.7%), ODM (17.5%) and Jubilee (12.8%). Others are rated at less than 10%.