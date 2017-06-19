Confidential Release! ALFRED MUTUA maintains lead in hotly contested Machakos Governor Seat contest

Monday, June 19, 2017 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua will easily be re-elected in August, a new poll shows. The poll, conducted in households in all Machakos administrative locations pegs Dr. Mutua at 66.1 percent while his closet rival, Wiper's Wavinya Ndeti would get 31.7 percent of the vote in the hotly contested County. Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala, who is running as an independent, would garner a paltry 1.5 percent, the poll shows.





The poll was conducted by a consortium made up of foreign missions and mostly European Institutions interested in African politics and is part of a research in 22 Counties of interest that include the three Ukambani counties of Machakos, Makueni and Kitui, which are considered strong NASA zones. The polls are been confidentially released to select agencies, business community leaders and a few local and foreign media editors.





The NASA brigade recently toured Machakos and Makueni and have been on a mission to turn the tide, especially in Machakos, to deny the Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader, Governor Mutua, a second term. However, the poll shows that Mutua's popularity, though slightly dented, is statistically still very high.





The study, conducted between 10 June, 2017 and 15 June, 2017, interviewed household members of 3,105 homes across Machakos County. The results show that even though Wavinya Ndeti has gained some ground, defeating Governor Mutua will not be easy if the current trend holds.





In terms of the various constituencies (sub-counties), Mutua is strong across the board but Wavinya Ndeti appears to be gaining strength in the populous Mavoko constituency and her home constituency of Kathiani. She is also strong in some pockets of Machakos town constituency but overall Alfred Mutua has the people behind him.





The main Sub-county results are:





Machakos town: Mutua 63%, Ndeti 34%, Others 3%

Matungulu: Mutua 72%, Ndeti 25%, Others 3 %

Kathiani: Mutua 54%, Ndeti 45%, Others 1%

Mavoko: Mutua 58%, Ndeti, 40%, Others 2%

Masinga: Mutua 69%, Ndeti 29%, Others 2%

Mwala: Mutua 75%, Ndeti 24%, Others 1%

Yatta: Mutua 67%, Ndeti 30%, Others 3%

Kangundo 71%, Ndeti 27%, Others 2%





Members of National Assembly:





The Machakos poll also indicated that…



