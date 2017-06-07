CONFESSION! Guy narrates how he went to have S£X with a LADY in Kayole and then the unexpected happened.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - This guy will make your day.





Read how his s3x escapdes with a lady from Kayole hit a snag after the unexpected happened.





“Sikuliwi kwa lodging”. kuna dame aliniamba hivyo.





If i want to taste her, i have to do it at her place or my place. I cannot have her at my place so the only option was her place.





She stays with her elder cousin, so i sacrificed my Monday afternoon to go all the way to ghetto za eastlands to taste this lovely good i have always been salivating for.





She lives in a..



