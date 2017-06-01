Come for vocals training, you are a poor song writer - Popular Kenyan singer attacks BAHATI.

Monday, June 12, 2017 - Popular singer, Otile Brown, has attacked Bahati after he released a collabo with Ugandan singer, Eddy Kenzo.





According to Otile Brown, Bahati needs to do alot of vocal training.





His song writing skills are also poor.





“Daah! Huu wimbo wa bahati na eddy kenzo Iko down jamani , wimbo mbaya kweli 😂😂😂😂 ..





Mafans wa bahati acheni kumdanganya .





Mwambieni bahati nimejitolea kum'andikia wimbo wake ujao bure and..



