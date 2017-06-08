Clerk Job in Kenya – Production

Job Title: Production Clerk



Key Tasks & Responsibilities:

Supervise transfer of all finished goods from Production to Finished goods store

Ensure all production data are well kept and entered correctly.

Generation of transfer orders

Inventory Management

Supervision of the packing team

Ensure the Packing area / work station is hygienically maintained

Coordinate and issuing of the Production plan & Packing Schedule to the packing team

Ensure all the packing machines are in good condition and maintenance is adhered to

Ensure all the set targets are met for all the packing lines.

Coordinate with the packing machine operators to ensure the packing waste is reduced to minimum levels.

Carry out stock reconciliation for both input and output at the packing area

Weekly meeting with the packing team for training of GMP

Ensure the packing Quality/Integrity is 100%