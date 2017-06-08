Clerk Job in Kenya – Production

Clerk Job in Kenya – ProductionJobs and Careers 14:31
Job Title: Production Clerk
Key Tasks & Responsibilities:
- Supervise transfer
of all finished goods from Production to Finished goods store
- Ensure all
production data are well kept and entered correctly.
- Generation of
transfer orders
- Inventory Management
- Supervision of the
packing team
- Ensure the Packing
area / work station is hygienically maintained
- Coordinate and
issuing of the Production plan & Packing Schedule to the packing team
- Ensure all the
packing machines are in good condition and maintenance is adhered to
- Ensure all the set
targets are met for all the packing lines.
- Coordinate with the
packing machine operators to ensure the packing waste is reduced to
minimum levels.
- Carry out stock
reconciliation for both input and output at the packing area
- Weekly meeting with
the packing team for training of GMP
- Ensure the packing
Quality/Integrity is 100%
- Carrying out daily
personal hygiene of the packing team
Education & Experience
- CPA part II
- Degree in
Commerce/Accounting will be an added advantage
- 1 years’ experience
in a similar position with a large manufacturing industry.
- Experience working
with an ERP System is an added advantage.
Interested candidates should send their applications toproctor@proctor-allan.com by Thursday 8th June 2017.
Indicating the job title only on the subject line.
The CV and application letter should be in one word document.
All applicants must indicate their current remuneration and expectation.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
