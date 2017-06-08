Clerk Job in Kenya – Production

Proctor & Allan
 
Job Title: Production Clerk
 
Key Tasks & Responsibilities:
  • Supervise transfer of all finished goods from Production to Finished goods store
  • Ensure all production data are well kept and entered correctly.
  • Generation of transfer orders
  • Inventory Management
  • Supervision of the packing team
  • Ensure the Packing area / work station is hygienically maintained
  • Coordinate and issuing of the Production plan & Packing Schedule to the packing team
  • Ensure all the packing machines are in good condition and maintenance is adhered to
  • Ensure all the set targets are met for all the packing lines.
  • Coordinate with the packing machine operators to ensure the packing waste is reduced to minimum levels.
  • Carry out stock reconciliation for both input and output at the packing area
  • Weekly meeting with the packing team for training of GMP
  • Ensure the packing Quality/Integrity is 100%
  • Carrying out daily personal hygiene of the packing team
Education & Experience
  • CPA part II
  • Degree in Commerce/Accounting will be an added advantage
  • 1 years’ experience in a similar position with a large manufacturing industry.
  • Experience working with an ERP System is an added advantage.
Interested candidates should send their applications toproctor@proctor-allan.com by Thursday 8th June 2017. 

Indicating the job title only on the subject line. 

The CV and application letter should be in one word document. 

All applicants must indicate their current remuneration and expectation.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

   

