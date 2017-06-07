Classic 105’s MAINA KAGENI the butt of all jokes after declaring to fight with SHEBESH and PASSARIS.

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - Media personality Maina Kageni has sent twitter to a meltdown after he announced that he will run for the Nairobi Women Representative seat as an independent candidate.





Maina, who is thought to be in his mid 40s, revealed he has made the bold decision following immense pressure from his listeners and fans, arguing that he can articulate women affairs better than women themselves.





He wrote on twitter:





“I had really really really thought about it hence my decision. Thank you friends, thank you family. 2017 is my year and it is...



