Citizen TV’s Uncle FRED MACHOKA attends son’s colorful beach wedding in Mexico - PHOTOs.

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - Veteran media personality, Uncle Fred Obachi Machoka, was in Mexico over the weekend to witness his son wed the love of his life.





The groom, Santos, exchanged vows with his s3xy bride, Carla McQueen at a colorful beach wedding attended by close friends and family.





Machoka, who is known from his popular program ‘Roga Roga’ shared a few photos online with the caption.





“Friends, please allow me to use this platform to convey my heartfelt congratulations to my loving son, Santos for finding the love of his life, Carla McQueen to share a future with. May the Almighty God light your path now and ALWAYS.





“An ordinary visit to Cancun Mexico should be fun, but an extraordinary one like the one we made, is just beyond description!”





