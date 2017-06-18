Citizen TV’s, ANNE KIGUTA confirms UHURU’s PA is the father of her twins in this sweet message.

Monday, June 19, 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Anne Kiguta, has for the first time confirmed her relationship with President Uhuru’s nephew and Personal Assistant, Jomo Gecaga.





The sassy lass posted an adorable video on IG of Jomo playing with her elder daughter and wished him a happy Father’s Day.





She gave birth to twins in July last year and has never revealed the baby daddy but now its official - Jomo Gecaga is the lucky guy.





Watch the video below.



