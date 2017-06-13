Churchill Show comedian in cloud nine after meeting KEVIN HART in Los Angeles - PHOTOs

Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - Churchill Show comedian, Chipukeezy, is delighted to have met his idol, Kevin Hart.





Chipukeezy met the celebrated American comedian/actor on Monday and managed to steal a few seconds with him.





“If you can see it in your mind you will hold it in your hand. This man inspires me and I have always wanted to meet up with him and tell him to his face @kevinhart4real it was a pleasure man.





He told me that he can’t wait to see me at the Top #i can’t make this up I can’t wait too. Hollywood am coming #comedicidol #comedytings #comedichustle #Godisgood #youcanmakeitifyoutry” Wrote Chipukeezy.





Hart is currently on…



