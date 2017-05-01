Chinese minister insults RAILA ODINGA badly for saying UHURU is mortgaging Kenyans to the Chinese.

Friday June 2, 2017 - Chinese Vice Foreign Secretary, Zhang Ming, has come to the defence of the Jubilee administration against accusations that it is over borrowing for major projects like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).





Opposition leaders led by Raila Odinga have been going round the country claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta is mortgaging Kenyans to the Chinese by borrowing a lot of money.





However in a statement to the press on Friday , Ming said that the construction of the SGR was an investment that would..



