China firm now reveals who ‘sabotaged’ Sigiri Bridge days after launch by UHURU & Kenyans are shocked

Wednesday June 28, 2017 - The Chinese Overseas Engineering Group, which was overseeing the construction of the sh1.2 billion Sigiri Bridge in Budalangi, has taken responsibility for the collapse of the bridge.





Speaking yesterday, the company’s Project Manager, Jerome Xzue Hua, said his company was solely responsible for the collapse of the multi-billion Sigiri Bridge which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, commissioned 2 weeks ago.





However, Hua expressed surprise at the..



