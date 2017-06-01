Chief Justice MARAGA now makes it hard for RAILA to challenge Presidential result if he loses - LOOK!News 11:50
Wednesday June 21, 2017 - It will now be very difficult to challenge election results after the August 8th General Election.
This is after Chief Justice David Maraga imposed heavy fees on election petitioners in a bid to scare them from launching petitions once they lose in the elections.
Maraga gazetted new rules that will see those challenging the Presidential election pay sh1 million as security and a..
Page 1 2