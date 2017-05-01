Check out these creative uses of C()ND()MS that don’t involve $3X (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 15:11
Thursday, June 1, 2017 - It appears latex has a ton of applications and protecting you from deadly diseases and accidental set of twins, is just a tip of the iceberg.
From waterproofing electronics to starting a fire to making emergency socks, the sheath can be used in many ways that don’t involve co!tu$.
Watch the video below for these creative ways you can make use of the rubber at home.
