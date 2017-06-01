CHEBUKATI wants to inflate poll results in favour of UHURU - ORENGO shocks court with evidence

Thursday June 8, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) has accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of planning to inflate poll results in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta during the August 8th General Election.





In defence of High Court decision that Presidential results at the constituency be final, NASA, through its lawyers James Orengo, Otiende Amolo and Paul Mwangi questioned the IEBC’s motive to appeal the case.





The lawyers wondered why the commission was determined to overturn a decision that is only geared towards enhancing the credibility and transparency of the Presidential results.





Orengo also accused Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai of blindly accusing the High Court for making the decision without looking into the gains the decision had achieved in advancing the election process in Kenya.





