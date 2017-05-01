CAROLINE , the “Nunu seller” from Kahawa West, shows off 99% of her flesh in new crazy PHOTOs.Entertainment News, Photos 17:13
Thursday, 01 June 2017 - A shameless lady from Kahawa West called Caroline, who allegedly sells her flesh to anyone with cash, is back on social media with more madness.
Caroline showed off her messy milk factory that resembles the fallen walls of Jericho and fatty body.
Perhaps she was advertising her goodies to potential clients.
Look at these crazy photos that she shared in the next page