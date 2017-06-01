CAROLINE MUTOKO reveals the ‘millions’ she was paid to emcee UHURU’s event (VIDEO)

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - Former radio queen, Caroline Mutoko, has cleared the air on reports that she was paid millions to emcee President Uhuru’s re-election fundraiser.





Through her You Tube channel, she revealed she was never paid a cent in the event held at Safari Park where over Sh500m was raised within hours.





The former Kiss 100 presenter co-emceed the event with another renowned media personality, Julie Gichuru.





“Nobody made that decision for us. We made that decision on our own and decided not to charge anything. We told the President that we had profited our fee as a gift to him and to his fund raiser” Mutoko said.





Watch the video below.



