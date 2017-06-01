Career Opportunities in Fountain Healthcare, Kenya

Career Opportunities in Fountain Healthcare, KenyaJobs and Careers 18:29
Fountain Healthcare (FHC) Ltd is a Group Practice concept bringing together several doctors who have diverse skills and experience under one roof.
FHC started in January 2013 and following a formal launch, it opened its doors to the public on February 16th, 2013. It is fully incorporated as a private company, a subsidiary company of F500 Ltd.
FHC now owns fully established comprehensive ambulatory services with outpatient consultations, examinations, daycare surgeries, laboratory investigations, physiotherapy, imaging and pharmacy.
FHC has expanded to open a 30-bed hospital in Eldoret and a 15-bed medical centre in Bungoma, making the FHC hospital the first true multi-disciplinary hospital in Eldoret.
The company is seeking to recruit capable, innovative and resolute professionals to fill the following position:
Theatre Technician
Qualifications:
Certificate or Diploma: Operation theatre technician
Required experience: At least 2 years experience
Job description: Prepares and maintains an operating theatre and its equipment, assists the surgical team during operations and provides support to patients in the recovery room.
Preparing the operating theatre and equipment required to perform surgery
Code of conduct required
- She/he must always
be clean, smart and well groomed in uniform and name tag when on duty.
- She/he must be
ready and willing to provide exemplary customer service in accordance to
company brand and policies.
- She/he must adhere
to the working hours as per shifts allocated; any absence from work must
be reported in good time.
- He/she must keep
the clients’ information confidential.
- He/she must adhere
to the organization’s reporting structure.
- Must be a person
with high level of integrity.
- Must not have prior
criminal record
Skills and competencies
- Excellent team
player
- Able to achieve
targets and exceed in performance
- Excellent written,
reading and spoken English Language skills.
- IT literate.
Excellent use of MS Office and Email (MUST).
- Customer focused
and always willing to go the extra mile.
- Excellent
communication skills with proven email etiquette.
- High energy and
hungry for career growth and entrepreneurial coaching
Nursing Officers
Qualifications:
- Diploma in Nursing
(KRCHN) or BSN (Degree)
- Licensing/
registration required.
Required experience: At least 2 years recent primary and community nursing experience
Job description:
- Assess patient
health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and
maintain medical records.
- Administer nursing
care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients.
- May advise patients
on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management.
- Knowledge of public
health issues in Kenya.
- Nurse-led
management of minor illness, minor ailments and injuries
- Nurse-led triage
- Compiling protocols
and clinical guidelines
- Leadership in
quality initiatives such as clinical benchmarking
- Leading a team
- Research
- Nurse prescribing
Code of conduct required
- She/he must always
be clean, smart and well groomed in uniform and name tag when on duty.
- She/he must be
ready and willing to provide exemplary customer service in accordance to
company brand and policies.
- She/he must adhere
to the working hours as per shifts allocated; any absence from work must
be reported in good time.
- He/she must keep
the clients’ information confidential.
- He/she must adhere
to the organization’s reporting structure.
- Must be a person
with high level of integrity.
- Must not have prior
criminal record
Skills and competencies
- Excellent team
player
- Able to achieve
targets and exceed in performance
- Excellent written,
reading and spoken English Language skills.
- IT literate.
Excellent use of MS Office and Email (MUST).
- Customer focused
and always willing to go the extra mile.
- Excellent
communication skills with proven email etiquette.
- High energy and
hungry for career growth and entrepreneurial coaching
Nurse Manager
Qualifications:
- Diploma in Nursing
(KRCHN) or BSN (Degree)
- Master’s degree in
Nursing is an added advantage.
Required experience: Seven (7) years progressive working experience, five (5) of which should be at Senior Management level in a health facility of at least 30 beds, encompassing experience in hospital administration and nursing policy and strategy making.
Job Summary: The Nurse manager assumes authority, responsibility and accountability for the delivery of nursing services and provides effective professional and managerial leadership and guidance to the Nursing Division.
He/she manages the nursing resources effectively to ensure that the optimum standard of care is provided.
He/she proffers strategic advice to the CEO on the type of nursing services that would assure continuous growth of the Nursing function in relation to the corporate strategy of the FHC franchise.
He/she collaborates with other departments, medical professionals, consultants and organizations, including government agencies and Faith Based Organizations, to develop, support and coordinate medical care related administrative functions and to represent the interests of FHC externally.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
1. Clinical Care
- Develop Clinical
Quality Indicators, and proactively monitor, implement and evaluate
systems to achieve and/or surpass FHC franchise clinical thresholds.
- Establish Infection
Control Procedures and ensure that they are maintained.
- Undertake ward
rounds on a regular basis to keep in touch with patients, staff and other
clinical staff.
- Daily review
24-hour reports from every unit to monitor and ensure timely and effective
responses to client needs.
- Provide strategic
advice to the CEO on nursing services to ensure continuous growth of the
FHC Nursing function.
- Ensure in-depth induction
and orientation programmes are organised for all new nursing staff joining
the Hospital.
- Chair the
Medical/Nursing Liaison Committee
2. People Management
- Provide effective
staff management in Hiring, Development, Training and Performance
Management.
- Participates in the
recruitment and selection of nursing personnel and assures sufficient
staff are hired.
- Define and agree on
nursing standards with those staff who provide direct care and monitor the
provision and effectiveness of the standards.
- Participate in
identifying the need for training and education in new clinical nursing
techniques or procedures; to arrange the practical component of programmes
and evaluate outcomes.
- Develop and
implement health care related training that assures the best possible
delivery of health related support and services.
- Proactively develop
positive employee relations, motivation strategies, incentives and
recognition programs.
- Evaluate the work
performance of all nursing personnel, assist in the determination of wage increases
and implement discipline according to operational policies.
3. Resource Management
- Prepare the Nursing
Division budget in consultation with all Divisional Nurse Managers and in
liaison with the Finance Officer/Accountant.
- Provide effective
and efficient budget management and control that assures the best
utilization of resources.
- Oversee
administrative functions in the Nursing Department in the prudent
allocation of resources in an efficient and economic manner.
- Make requisition of
necessary resources for delivery of nursing services.
- Evaluate service
needs and staffing requirements to assure adequacy in provision of nursing
care.
4. Communication
- Establish a client
feedback mechanism of the nursing services provided.
- To assist with the
investigation of patients' complaints and make recommendations to the
CEO/Board in the light of any findings.
- Communicate and
interpret policies and procedures to nursing staff.
- Seek feedback from
nursing staff and champion issues of concern to Management.
- Promote teamwork
and mutual respect through effective communication.
- Communicate
directly with clients, their families, medical staff, nursing staff,
interdisciplinary team members, and Department Heads to coordinate care
and services, promote participation in care plans, and maintain a high
quality of care.
- Monitor facility
incidents daily to identify unusual occurrences and promptly report such
occurrences to the CEO for appropriate action.
5. Cross-Functional Collaborations
- Participate in all
Board and Management meetings.
- Participate with
medical staff and other professionals in the agreement of protocols of
care.
- Liaise with other
staff, professionals, Government agencies, FBOs and other health care
facilities on patient referrals and related activities.
- Collaborate with
physicians, consultants, Government agencies and FBOs to improve the
quality of services and to resolve identified problems.
6. Policy Formulation and Implementation
- Plan, develop and
implement procedures and policies that enhance the quality of life for
clients.
- Implement nursing
policies and procedures that conform to current standards of nursing
practice, facility philosophy, and operational policies while maintaining
compliance with state laws and regulations.
- Proactively develop
procedures and incentives to promote workplace safety and safe work
practices.
- Review and
disseminate nursing policies, procedures, guidelines and directives.
- Develop strategic
goals for the division and share the vision and philosophy of FHC with the
nursing staff.
7. Safety Measures
- Ensuring that
policies, procedures, and programs are in place to provide a safe and
healthy environment and comply with HFC health & safety policies and
applicable governmental safety regulationsPromote compliance with accident
prevention procedures, safety rules, and safe work practices to prevent
employee injury and illness.
- Ensure nursing
staff are trained in fire disaster and other emergency procedures.
- Monitor nursing
staff for compliance with OSHA mandates and facility policies on workplace
safety.
- Develop and
maintain documentation systems for continuity of care and record storage
that assures compliance with medical regulations and FHC policies and
procedures.
Principal Accountabilities (KPI)
- Quality care and
infection control achieved.
- Availability well
qualified, trained and motivated nursing staff.
- Prudent deployment
of resources which are efficiently and effectively utilized.
- Mechanisms that
show responsiveness to client and staff feedback.
- Evidence of
coordinated networking with the key publics.
- Sufficient
policies, procedures, strategies and guidelines well disseminated.
- Adherence to safety
standard
Knowledge, Abilities and Skills
- Must possess and
demonstrate a high degree of leadership, strong organizational and time
management skills and the ability to prioritize responsibilities.
- Knowledge of
clinical care management, policies, budgeting, people management is
required.
- Ability to make
presentations before top management, public groups and staff.
- Ability to define
problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.
- Ability to read,
analyze, and interpret journals, financial reports, and legal documents.
- Ability to manage
and motivate multi-functional teams and resolve conflicts.
- Must have a
philosophy that is consistent with the Mission, Vision and Core Values of
FHC.
- Must have personal
qualities for positive interpersonal relationships, strong commitment to
team approach.
- Demonstrate
capacity to grasp new theories and principles and integrate new learning
into practice.
System Administrator
General Purpose of the role: We are looking for individuals who are sufficiently fluent in system support and network systems management. The successful candidates will become part of a team for system support and network administration tasks.
Key Responsibilities of the role
General Purpose of the role: We are looking for individuals who are sufficiently fluent in system support and network systems management. The successful candidates will become part of a team for system support and network administration tasks.
- Assist in
establishing networking environment by designing system configuration,
directing system installation, defining, documenting, and enforcing system
standards;
- Assist in
undertaking network fault investigations in local and wide area
environments
- Attend to
department queries that require physical presence.
Code of conduct required
- She/he must always
be clean, smart and well-groomed and with name tag when on duty.
- She/he must be
ready and willing to provide exemplary customer service in accordance to
company brand and policies.
- She/he must adhere
to the working hours as per shifts allocated; any absence from work must
be reported in good time.
- He/she must keep
the clients’ information confidential.
- He/she must adhere
to the organization’s reporting structure.
- Must not have prior
criminal record
Skills and competencies (Some acquaintance with)
- Software Support
Skills: Windows Desktop Support and Administration, Supporting Microsoft
Active Directory Domain Environment (2003/2008), Windows Server
Administration, Maintaining local helpdesk system, offline and online
clients support; Strong understanding of TCP/IP and DNS, Advanced
knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.
- Hardware Support
Skills: HP servers Maintenance, Proxy server Knowledge, HP desktops
maintenance, Cisco Routers and Switches Maintenance
- Database Systems:
Access, MSSQL Server.
- Platforms: Windows
Other Skills
- Excellent team
player
- Adaptable
- Able to achieve
targets and exceed in performance
- Excellent written,
reading and spoken English Language skills.
- Customer focused
and always willing to go the extra mile.
- Excellent
communication skills with proven email etiquette.
- High energy and
hungry for career growth and entrepreneurial coaching
- Strong
organizational, problem-solving and analytical skills
Qualifications
- Diploma or Bsc
Computer Science / Telecommunications Engineering/ Information Technology
from an accredited institution
- Cisco and MCP
related certifications will be of added advantage
Hospital Manager / Administrator
Required Education
- Education:
High diploma in Business administration, management or Bachelor’s degree
in Business Administration, Finance, or commerce is required.
- Professional
accounting qualification - CPA (II), ACCA or ACA is desirable. An MBA in
Management is desirable.
Required Experience
- Minimum of three
(3) years progressive responsible managerial experience (including
financial and budget preparation experience), of which, three (2) years
were at a middle to senior-level in hospital or similar organization.
Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
- Good people
Management,
- Good
communication,
- Strong analytical
and problem solving skills,
- Strong
organizational skills,
- focus on task
closure and quality service delivery consistently;
- Policy formulation
and implementation;
- Creativity and
innovation;
- Technical Problem
solving;
- Financial and
Resource management skills;
- Excellent
negotiation and consensus building;
- Coaching and
mentoring.
Preferred Personality Traits
- Integrity;
- Decisive,
-
- Courageous to make
difficult decisions;
- Emotional intelligence;
- Self-disciplined/driven;
- High sense of
self-awareness;
- Unending sense of
intellectual curiosity/self-improvement;
- Professionalism;
- Flexibility;
- Creativity and
innovativeness;
- Sense of passion in
customer care/satisfaction;
- Sense of good
judgment;
- Honesty;
- Critical and open
to criticism
Mode of Application
Candidates who meet the criteria outlined in the job description should submit their application (addressed or hand delivered or via email) specifying how they meet the specified criteria and how they will deliver on the specific job responsibilities.
This should be accompanied with their up-to-date CVs, including details of their contacts, current and expected salary, names and contacts of two professional referees plus copies of all certificates/ testimonials and national IDs so as to reach the Director’s Office at the address below not later than close of business on Friday 7th July, 2017.
Foreign degree holders should seek and provide testimonials as to the status of recognition of their degree certificates by the Commission for Higher Education.
Applications without the relevant copies of documentation/details as sought for will not be considered.
FHC is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity within the organization and encourages all eligible candidates to apply.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.
The Chief Executive Officer
Fountain Healthcare
Nandi Road, Next to the Hindu temple
PO Box 5819-30100,
Eldoret, Kenya
Tel: 0724500500, 0702 937982, 053 2060203,
E-mail: info@fhc.co.ke
Website: www.fhc.co.ke