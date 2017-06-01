Career Opportunities in Fountain Healthcare, Kenya

Fountain Healthcare (FHC) Ltd is a Group Practice concept bringing together several doctors who have diverse skills and experience under one roof.





FHC started in January 2013 and following a formal launch, it opened its doors to the public on February 16th, 2013. It is fully incorporated as a private company, a subsidiary company of F500 Ltd.





FHC now owns fully established comprehensive ambulatory services with outpatient consultations, examinations, daycare surgeries, laboratory investigations, physiotherapy, imaging and pharmacy.





FHC has expanded to open a 30-bed hospital in Eldoret and a 15-bed medical centre in Bungoma, making the FHC hospital the first true multi-disciplinary hospital in Eldoret.



The company is seeking to recruit capable, innovative and resolute professionals to fill the following position:



Theatre Technician



Qualifications:



Certificate or Diploma: Operation theatre technician



Required experience: At least 2 years experience



Job description: Prepares and maintains an operating theatre and its equipment, assists the surgical team during operations and provides support to patients in the recovery room.





Preparing the operating theatre and equipment required to perform surgery



Code of conduct required

She/he must always be clean, smart and well groomed in uniform and name tag when on duty.

She/he must be ready and willing to provide exemplary customer service in accordance to company brand and policies.

She/he must adhere to the working hours as per shifts allocated; any absence from work must be reported in good time.

He/she must keep the clients’ information confidential.

He/she must adhere to the organization’s reporting structure.

Must be a person with high level of integrity.

Must not have prior criminal record

Skills and competencies

Excellent team player

Able to achieve targets and exceed in performance

Excellent written, reading and spoken English Language skills.

IT literate. Excellent use of MS Office and Email (MUST).

Customer focused and always willing to go the extra mile.

Excellent communication skills with proven email etiquette.

High energy and hungry for career growth and entrepreneurial coaching





Nursing Officers



Qualifications:

Diploma in Nursing (KRCHN) or BSN (Degree)

Licensing/ registration required.

Required experience: At least 2 years recent primary and community nursing experience



Job description:

Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records.

Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients.

May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management.

Knowledge of public health issues in Kenya.

Nurse-led management of minor illness, minor ailments and injuries

Nurse-led triage

Compiling protocols and clinical guidelines

Leadership in quality initiatives such as clinical benchmarking

Leading a team

Research

Nurse prescribing

Code of conduct required

She/he must always be clean, smart and well groomed in uniform and name tag when on duty.

She/he must be ready and willing to provide exemplary customer service in accordance to company brand and policies.

She/he must adhere to the working hours as per shifts allocated; any absence from work must be reported in good time.

He/she must keep the clients’ information confidential.

He/she must adhere to the organization’s reporting structure.

Must be a person with high level of integrity.

Must not have prior criminal record

Skills and competencies

Excellent team player

Able to achieve targets and exceed in performance

Excellent written, reading and spoken English Language skills.

IT literate. Excellent use of MS Office and Email (MUST).

Customer focused and always willing to go the extra mile.

Excellent communication skills with proven email etiquette.

High energy and hungry for career growth and entrepreneurial coaching









Nurse Manager



Qualifications:

Diploma in Nursing (KRCHN) or BSN (Degree)

Master’s degree in Nursing is an added advantage.

Required experience: Seven (7) years progressive working experience, five (5) of which should be at Senior Management level in a health facility of at least 30 beds, encompassing experience in hospital administration and nursing policy and strategy making.



Job Summary: The Nurse manager assumes authority, responsibility and accountability for the delivery of nursing services and provides effective professional and managerial leadership and guidance to the Nursing Division.





He/she manages the nursing resources effectively to ensure that the optimum standard of care is provided.





He/she proffers strategic advice to the CEO on the type of nursing services that would assure continuous growth of the Nursing function in relation to the corporate strategy of the FHC franchise.





He/she collaborates with other departments, medical professionals, consultants and organizations, including government agencies and Faith Based Organizations, to develop, support and coordinate medical care related administrative functions and to represent the interests of FHC externally.



Main Duties and Responsibilities



1. Clinical Care

Develop Clinical Quality Indicators, and proactively monitor, implement and evaluate systems to achieve and/or surpass FHC franchise clinical thresholds.

Establish Infection Control Procedures and ensure that they are maintained.

Undertake ward rounds on a regular basis to keep in touch with patients, staff and other clinical staff.

Daily review 24-hour reports from every unit to monitor and ensure timely and effective responses to client needs.

Provide strategic advice to the CEO on nursing services to ensure continuous growth of the FHC Nursing function.

Ensure in-depth induction and orientation programmes are organised for all new nursing staff joining the Hospital.

Chair the Medical/Nursing Liaison Committee

2. People Management

Provide effective staff management in Hiring, Development, Training and Performance Management.

Participates in the recruitment and selection of nursing personnel and assures sufficient staff are hired.

Define and agree on nursing standards with those staff who provide direct care and monitor the provision and effectiveness of the standards.

Participate in identifying the need for training and education in new clinical nursing techniques or procedures; to arrange the practical component of programmes and evaluate outcomes.

Develop and implement health care related training that assures the best possible delivery of health related support and services.

Proactively develop positive employee relations, motivation strategies, incentives and recognition programs.

Evaluate the work performance of all nursing personnel, assist in the determination of wage increases and implement discipline according to operational policies.

3. Resource Management

Prepare the Nursing Division budget in consultation with all Divisional Nurse Managers and in liaison with the Finance Officer/Accountant.

Provide effective and efficient budget management and control that assures the best utilization of resources.

Oversee administrative functions in the Nursing Department in the prudent allocation of resources in an efficient and economic manner.

Make requisition of necessary resources for delivery of nursing services.

Evaluate service needs and staffing requirements to assure adequacy in provision of nursing care.

4. Communication

Establish a client feedback mechanism of the nursing services provided.

To assist with the investigation of patients' complaints and make recommendations to the CEO/Board in the light of any findings.

Communicate and interpret policies and procedures to nursing staff.

Seek feedback from nursing staff and champion issues of concern to Management.

Promote teamwork and mutual respect through effective communication.

Communicate directly with clients, their families, medical staff, nursing staff, interdisciplinary team members, and Department Heads to coordinate care and services, promote participation in care plans, and maintain a high quality of care.

Monitor facility incidents daily to identify unusual occurrences and promptly report such occurrences to the CEO for appropriate action.

5. Cross-Functional Collaborations

Participate in all Board and Management meetings.

Participate with medical staff and other professionals in the agreement of protocols of care.

Liaise with other staff, professionals, Government agencies, FBOs and other health care facilities on patient referrals and related activities.

Collaborate with physicians, consultants, Government agencies and FBOs to improve the quality of services and to resolve identified problems.

6. Policy Formulation and Implementation

Plan, develop and implement procedures and policies that enhance the quality of life for clients.

Implement nursing policies and procedures that conform to current standards of nursing practice, facility philosophy, and operational policies while maintaining compliance with state laws and regulations.

Proactively develop procedures and incentives to promote workplace safety and safe work practices.

Review and disseminate nursing policies, procedures, guidelines and directives.

Develop strategic goals for the division and share the vision and philosophy of FHC with the nursing staff.

7. Safety Measures

Ensuring that policies, procedures, and programs are in place to provide a safe and healthy environment and comply with HFC health & safety policies and applicable governmental safety regulationsPromote compliance with accident prevention procedures, safety rules, and safe work practices to prevent employee injury and illness.

Ensure nursing staff are trained in fire disaster and other emergency procedures.

Monitor nursing staff for compliance with OSHA mandates and facility policies on workplace safety.

Develop and maintain documentation systems for continuity of care and record storage that assures compliance with medical regulations and FHC policies and procedures.

Principal Accountabilities (KPI)

Quality care and infection control achieved.

Availability well qualified, trained and motivated nursing staff.

Prudent deployment of resources which are efficiently and effectively utilized.

Mechanisms that show responsiveness to client and staff feedback.

Evidence of coordinated networking with the key publics.

Sufficient policies, procedures, strategies and guidelines well disseminated.

Adherence to safety standard

Knowledge, Abilities and Skills

Must possess and demonstrate a high degree of leadership, strong organizational and time management skills and the ability to prioritize responsibilities.

Knowledge of clinical care management, policies, budgeting, people management is required.

Ability to make presentations before top management, public groups and staff.

Ability to define problems, collect data, establish facts, and draw valid conclusions.

Ability to read, analyze, and interpret journals, financial reports, and legal documents.

Ability to manage and motivate multi-functional teams and resolve conflicts.

Must have a philosophy that is consistent with the Mission, Vision and Core Values of FHC.

Must have personal qualities for positive interpersonal relationships, strong commitment to team approach.

Demonstrate capacity to grasp new theories and principles and integrate new learning into practice.

System Administrator



General Purpose of the role: We are looking for individuals who are sufficiently fluent in system support and network systems management. The successful candidates will become part of a team for system support and network administration tasks.



Key Responsibilities of the role

Assist in establishing networking environment by designing system configuration, directing system installation, defining, documenting, and enforcing system standards;

Assist in undertaking network fault investigations in local and wide area environments

Attend to department queries that require physical presence.

Code of conduct required

She/he must always be clean, smart and well-groomed and with name tag when on duty.

She/he must be ready and willing to provide exemplary customer service in accordance to company brand and policies.

She/he must adhere to the working hours as per shifts allocated; any absence from work must be reported in good time.

He/she must keep the clients’ information confidential.

He/she must adhere to the organization’s reporting structure.

Must not have prior criminal record

Skills and competencies (Some acquaintance with)

Software Support Skills: Windows Desktop Support and Administration, Supporting Microsoft Active Directory Domain Environment (2003/2008), Windows Server Administration, Maintaining local helpdesk system, offline and online clients support; Strong understanding of TCP/IP and DNS, Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite.

Hardware Support Skills: HP servers Maintenance, Proxy server Knowledge, HP desktops maintenance, Cisco Routers and Switches Maintenance

Database Systems: Access, MSSQL Server.

Platforms: Windows

Other Skills

Excellent team player

Adaptable

Able to achieve targets and exceed in performance

Excellent written, reading and spoken English Language skills.

Customer focused and always willing to go the extra mile.

Excellent communication skills with proven email etiquette.

High energy and hungry for career growth and entrepreneurial coaching

Strong organizational, problem-solving and analytical skills

Qualifications

Diploma or Bsc Computer Science / Telecommunications Engineering/ Information Technology from an accredited institution

Cisco and MCP related certifications will be of added advantage



Hospital Manager / Administrator



Required Education

Education: High diploma in Business administration, management or Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, or commerce is required.

Professional accounting qualification - CPA (II), ACCA or ACA is desirable. An MBA in Management is desirable.

Required Experience

Minimum of three (3) years progressive responsible managerial experience (including financial and budget preparation experience), of which, three (2) years were at a middle to senior-level in hospital or similar organization.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Good people Management,

Good communication,

Strong analytical and problem solving skills,

Strong organizational skills,

focus on task closure and quality service delivery consistently;

Policy formulation and implementation;

Creativity and innovation;

Technical Problem solving;

Financial and Resource management skills;

Excellent negotiation and consensus building;

Coaching and mentoring.

Preferred Personality Traits

Integrity;

Decisive,



Courageous to make difficult decisions;

Emotional intelligence;

Self-disciplined/driven;

High sense of self-awareness;

Unending sense of intellectual curiosity/self-improvement;

Professionalism;

Flexibility;

Creativity and innovativeness;

Sense of passion in customer care/satisfaction;

Sense of good judgment;

Honesty;

Critical and open to criticism

Mode of Application



Candidates who meet the criteria outlined in the job description should submit their application (addressed or hand delivered or via email) specifying how they meet the specified criteria and how they will deliver on the specific job responsibilities.





This should be accompanied with their up-to-date CVs, including details of their contacts, current and expected salary, names and contacts of two professional referees plus copies of all certificates/ testimonials and national IDs so as to reach the Director’s Office at the address below not later than close of business on Friday 7th July, 2017.



Foreign degree holders should seek and provide testimonials as to the status of recognition of their degree certificates by the Commission for Higher Education.



Applications without the relevant copies of documentation/details as sought for will not be considered.



FHC is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to diversity within the organization and encourages all eligible candidates to apply.





Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted.



The Chief Executive Officer

Fountain Healthcare

Nandi Road, Next to the Hindu temple

PO Box 5819-30100,

Eldoret, Kenya

