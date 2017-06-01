Boost to UHURU/ RUTO ahead of polls - See who has joined Jubilee to send NASA to the political dustbin

...back Jubilee candidate, Fahim Twaha, as well as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election because they deserve the support.





He noted that he will join the Jubilee team to ensure Governor Issa Timamy of NASA is voted out come August 8th.





“I have realized that competing with Jubilee candidate might cost both of us the seat.”





“I have therefore decided to join forces with Twaha to defeat Timamy,” Kinuthia said.





