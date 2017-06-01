Boost for UHURU as JOHO ‘quits’ RAILA ODINGA’s campaigns! This is good news to RUTO as well

Saturday June 17, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has announced that he will take a break from campaigning for the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to go on pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.





Joho, who is a devoted Muslim, said he will go for two weeks to pray for Allah to bless Raila Odinga and NASA in the August 8th General Election.





Last week, Joho declared that he would..



