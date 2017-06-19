BONIFACE MWANGI walks out of live interview on K24 after they tricked him! READ THIS

Monday, June 19, 2017 – Human rights activist turned politician, Boniface Mwangi, walked out of a live interview on K24 accusing the MediaMax owned station of ‘false advertising’.





Mwangi, who is gunning for the Starehe Parliamentary seat on Ukweli Party, was expected to face off with his opponents, Steve Mbogo (ODM) and Charles Njagua (Jubilee) but they never showed up.





Instead, Mwangi was to..



