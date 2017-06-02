BONIFACE MWANGI paints Nairobi City yellow after IEBC give him a nod to vie for Starehe MP - PHOTOs

Friday, June 2, 2017

Friday, June 2, 2017 - Celebrated activist Boniface Mwangi has been given the green light by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for Starehe Parliamentary seat.

Bonnie, who is vying using his Ukweli Party, was flanked by ecstatic boda boda riders in the party’s yellow colors.

Mwangi will face musician Charles Njagua better known as Jaguar, who will vie on a Jubilee ticket and flashy businessman, Steve Mbogo, of ODM for the seat.

