BONI KHALWALE’s life in danger after UHURU threatened him, he has reported him to police.

Sunday, June 18, 2017 - Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has recorded a statement with the police after President Uhuru Kenyatta threatened to deal with him.





President Uhuru Kenyatta said that he will deal with Khalwale for continuously insulting him.





Uhuru threatened Khalwale during a recent political campaign rally in Kakamega.





The President said that Khalwale has been insulting him instead of showing his development record.





“I will deal with him,” angry Uhuru said when he..



