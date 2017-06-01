Bomet residents embarrass UHURU/ RUTO - This is RAILA ODINGA’s stronghold (Watch VIDEO).

Friday June 16, 2017 - Bomet residents have publicly told President Uhuru Kenyatta that he will not get their support in August because of Deputy President William Ruto.





Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, the residents vowed to support National Super Alliance (NASA) because they do not like DP Ruto's style of politics.





The residents said that Ruto is the main reason they will vote for NASA and not Jubilee.





“Hapa ni NASA na Raila Amollo Odinga ndio kiongozi wetu. Hatutaki Jubilee hapa”





(Here it is NASA and Raila Amollo Odinga is our choice. We don't want Jubilee here)," one resident said as others cheered on.





The residents said they...



